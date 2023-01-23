A father-of-seven who allegedly threatened his wife by placing a knife against her neck on Sunday remained under preventive arrest on Monday after denying criminal charges upon arraignment.

The 42-year-old self-employed plasterer, whose name is being withheld to protect the identity of the alleged victim and their children, was arrested after the woman reported that her husband allegedly placed a knife against her throat during an argument on Sunday.

The incident took place inside the Libyan couple’s Birkirkara flat at around 2pm.

On Monday, the suspect was escorted to court, charged with causing his wife to fear violence in her regard, as well as insulting and threatening her.

He pleaded not guilty.

His lawyers requested bail, arguing that the accused could offer an alternative address and had stable ties in Malta, having lived here for 24 years.

However, the request was objected to by the prosecution in view of the serious nature of the alleged offence as well as the fact that civilian witnesses, including the alleged victim, were still to testify.

After hearing submissions on bail, the court, presided over by Magistrate Astrid May Grima, turned down the request, remanding the accused in custody.

Inspector Omar Zammit prosecuted. Lawyers Franco Debono and Tiziana Micallef were defence counsel.