A father and son were granted bail on Friday after allegedly barging into the home of the son’s former girlfriend and assaulting her new boyfriend.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening when 24-year-old Justin Degabriele and his 51-year-old father Lawrence, from Tarxien, slammed open the door to the residence in a Żejtun alley.

A while before, district police were alerted to a disturbance at the residence.

Sometime between 10 and 11pm, the father and son allegedly forced their way into the premises.

During the violent argument that followed, the woman’s new boyfriend suffered grievous injuries.

The alleged victim later described to the police how the father had gripped him while the son punched him.

No weapons were used.

The alleged aggressors were arrested when they turned up at the police station.

On Friday, they were escorted to court, pleading not guilty to grievously injuring the boyfriend, breaching the peace and willfully damaging third party property.

The younger man was separately charged with causing his ex to fear violence, forcing his way into the residence, as well as relapsing.

A request for bail was objected to in view of the fact that the aggression occurred inside a private residence.

The fact that the victims were attacked inside their home was a matter of great concern, argued the prosecution.

However, defence lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb, pointed out that the accused and their alleged victims lived in different localities.

Moreover, both father and son would risk their jobs if denied bail.

After hearing submissions, the court, presided over by magistrate Gabriella Vella, upheld the request against a deposit of €500 and a personal guarantee of €5,000 each, signing the bail book twice a week and a strict order to keep away from Żejtun.

Inspectors Doriette Cuschieri and Jonathan Cassar prosecuted.