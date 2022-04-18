A man who allegedly threatened to shoot his daughter and two other minors during a tense row with his estranged wife on Sunday night, was denied bail upon his arraignment on Monday.

The incident took place at the family’s Għargħur home during an argument between the accused, a 37-year-old man whose name was banned from publication by the court, and his estranged wife.

The couple are currently undergoing personal separation proceedings.

After the man had forced his wife out of the house, he asked her to go back and when she refused, he allegedly threatened to shoot his autistic 10-year-old daughter, his 15-year-old foster daughter and her 15-year-old friend, the court was told.

Police officers who turned up at the residence, came across the three girls who managed to get away, relieved that the ordeal was over.

Attack was recorded on video

One of the girls, a friend of the accused’s foster daughter, recorded the whole episode, providing a 10-minute audio clip of the events, explained prosecuting inspector John Spiteri during the man’s arraignment.

The accused was charged with holding the three children against their will, slightly injuring one of the girls, threatening and assaulting his ex-wife, being in possession of a firearm while allegedly committing a crime as well as causing his victims to fear violence.

He pleaded not guilty after consulting his lawyer, Arthur Azzopardi, who requested bail.

The prosecution voiced serious concern about the risk of tampering with evidence, explaining that the young witnesses could easily be influenced even if a protection order were to be issued to stop the accused from approaching them.

However, the defence lawyer countered that the incident had been audio-recorded in the 10-minute clip and that recording remained, irrespective of anything the witnesses might say when testifying.

Moreover, the accused had an alternative address in Valletta and could move there if granted bail.

Since December, the accused had been seeking the help of a psychiatrist, his lawyer said.

In light of this, the lawyer requested the court to issue a treatment order with immediate effect so that his client would receive the necessary treatment, thus avoiding any further incidents.

Magistrate Nadine Lia upheld this request which was supported by the prosecution who voiced concern that the accused would not be able to abide by court conditions if he were to be granted bail at this stage.

Moreover, it would be premature to grant bail until the children as well as the man’s estranged wife had testified.

The court turned down the request in view of the vulnerable witnesses who are still to testify and the risk of tampering of evidence, also pointing out that the accused himself was in a vulnerable state since he was under psychiatric care.

Whilst urging the prosecution to summon the witnesses at the earliest possible opportunity, the court issued a protection order prohibiting the accused from approaching or communicating with the alleged victims.

The court also banned the publication of names of all parties to safeguard the identity of the minors involved.

Lawyer Jason Azzopardi appeared on behalf of the victims.