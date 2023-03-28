A man who attacked his son's waterpolo coach has been handed a 20-month ban by the Aquatic Sports Association of Malta.

Ramon Micallef attacked Valletta Waterpolo Club coach Joe Cremona at the end of Sunday’s BOV Winter League match at the National Pool.

Micallef is the father of a player who forms part of the Valletta WPC squad and in the past also served on the club's committee.

In a report filed to the Aquatic Sports Association of Malta, Cremona accused Micallef of approaching him with his car and blocking his way as he was leaving the National Pool.

Cremona said that a furious Micallef came out of his car and, after the Valletta coach opened his car window, punched him in the face.

The Valletta WPC coach suffered facial injuries during the incident that happened in front of other team members and security officials who restrained Micallef from continuing his assault.

Micallef has now filed an appeal against the decision to ban him.

