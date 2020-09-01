A man who allegedly reacted violently when his estranged partner denied him access to the couple’s children late on Sunday evening, was granted bail on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old father from Cospicua, whose name is not being published to safeguard his children, landed under arrest after he turned violent when the mother refused to let him see the children when he wanted to do so at around 10pm.

The father was meant to have supervised access visits at Appoġġ but his ex had apparently conceded him access elsewhere since the couple appeared to be on speaking terms.

However, when she turned down his request late on Sunday evening, the man allegedly reacted violently and even damaged the front door to her mother’s home.

The man was arrested and charged with slightly injuring his ex as well as the children’s grandmother, without intending to kill or endanger their lives, insulting or threatening them as well as breaching bail conditions granted in December 2019.

He pleaded not guilty.

After hearing submissions by both parties, the court, presided over by magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit, upheld the accused’s request for bail against a deposit of €500, a personal guarantee of €10,000, an order to sign the bail book daily and to abide by a curfew between 11pm and 7am.

The court also barred the man from communicating with his ex in any manner whatsoever and ordered that access visits take place in the manner laid down by the family court.

He was further placed under a temporary supervision order intended to help him overcome his alcohol problems.

Inspector Joanna Piscopo prosecuted. Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri were defence counsel. Lawyer Leontine Calleja appeared parte civile.