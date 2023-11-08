An unemployed father of three with a drug problem was granted bail pending sentencing after pleading guilty to a series of supermarket thefts.

The 37-year-old Birżebbuġa resident, whose name was banned from publication after the court heard about his minor children - two of whom have special needs - was identified as the suspect behind the thefts.

Upon his arraignment on Wednesday, the prosecution exhibited CCTV from two commercial establishments which led to the identification of the suspect.

The first was a supermarket in Santa Venera that was targeted twice - on October 18 and November 3 - when cash and other items were stolen. In both instances, the amount stolen was under €2,329.

The third theft - from a Żejtun supermarket - took place also on November 3. It was classified as simple theft.

The man registered an admission after consulting his lawyer and confirmed his plea after being granted time to reconsider.

When his lawyer requested the court to issue a media ban on the accused’s name, the man himself intervened, explaining that he had three minor children, two with special needs.

They had already faced bullying at school, he added.

In light of that information, Magistrate Abigail Critien upheld the request.

When making submissions on punishment the prosecution pointed out that the charges carried a maximum jail term of three years.

But given the circumstances, they were not insisting on an effective term of imprisonment, leaving punishment to the court’s discretion.

Defence lawyer Edward De Bono pointed out that the accused was not a recidivist. Given his drug problem, the man needed treatment and for that reason a probation order would be appropriate, argued the lawyer.

The court adjourned the case for judgment in December and meanwhile upheld the defence’s request for bail against a personal guarantee of €3,000, signing the bail book three times a week and under a curfew between 7pm and 7.30am.

AG lawyer Tilden Tabone and Inspectors Ian Vella and Sarah Zerafa prosecuted.

Lawyer Edward De Bono was defence counsel.