Men leading the charge for gender equality in parental rights dressed up as Father Christmas and marched down Republic Street on Saturday morning.

In an event they dubbed ‘Put the father back in Father Christmas’, Flimkien Missirijiet Inqumu members sought to raise awareness about unequal treatment when it comes to child-rearing among parents.

“Each Christmas as well as throughout much of the holiday season, many children end up separated from their caring and upstanding fathers for no good reason,” FMI said.

Their concerns centre on the treatment fathers caught in child custody tussles often receive. Such legal issues can take years to resolve, with the courts often leaning towards naming mothers as the primary caregivers.

Members walked down Republic Street while wearing placards that slammed child custody arrangements with messages such as "visitation is for criminals behind bars, not for children and their dads."

The protesters walked down Republic Street in Valletta. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The association said it believes in 50-50 shared parenting time, with all sides benefiting: “fathers an equal opportunity for a strong constant presence in their children’s lives, mothers equal access to the workplace, and most importantly giving children the gift of both their parents.”

FMI said that, despite gender equality rhetoric, gender roles continued to be institutionally pressured on both parents, “especially in custody arrangements.”

FMI said it is currently in the process of registering itself as a voluntary organisation in line with the law, and therefore cannot accept donations. However, anyone interested in joining as a member or volunteer can contact the association by emailing fmimaltahelp@gmail.com or through Facebook.