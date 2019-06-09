On the occasion of Father’s Day last Sunday, Fr Joe Caruana, Guardian of the Franciscan Friars in Għajnsielem, celebrated Mass at St Anthony’s Church. He invited all fathers to join him around the church presbytery during the celebration of Mass. Afterwards he presented them with caps, keychains and biros with the emblem of St Anthony.
