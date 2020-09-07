Ansu Fati became the youngest goalscorer in the history of the Spanish national team on Sunday by scoring in Spain’s 4-0 win over Ukraine.

Aged 17 years and 311 days, Fati scored in the 32nd minute at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium, when he cut in from the left and curled into the bottom corner.

It came after a spell-binding opening half an hour from the youngster, whose driving run had already earned a penalty for Sergio Ramos to convert.

Ramos then headed in to make it two before Fati made history on his first start for Spain, beating the country’s previous youngest scorer, Juan Errazquin, who scored three goals aged 18 against Switzerland in 1925.

