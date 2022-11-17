Ansu Fati scored his first Spain goal for over two years as Luis Enrique’s side beat Jordan 3-1 on Thursday in a World Cup warm-up friendly in Amman.

The Barcelona forward, 20, has suffered from injury problems for most of that time but immediately repaid his coach’s decision to include him with a convincing display.

Fati and Marco Asensio, two of the players whose inclusion in the World Cup squad was questioned in some quarters, combined for the opener in the 13th minute.

