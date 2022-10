Lionel Messi will miss Paris Saint-Germain’s trip to Reims with a calf problem, the club said on Friday.

The Argentine star was “fatigued” after PSG drew away to Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday in Lisbon, said coach Christophe Galtier.

The 35-year-old Messi scored PSG’s goal in a 1-1 draw and was replaced by Pablo Sarabia with nine minutes to go.

