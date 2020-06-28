Q. Over a year ago we bought three air conditioners from a local company and one was immediately faulty and never worked. The company kept sending its technician to try and fix various problems. When we requested a replacement, the seller told us that they will first need to check every option.

Recently, we tried to use the air conditioner again and once again it did not work well. The company finally informed us that they will be replacing the faulty unit with a new one. However, they also told us that the five-year warranty will continue from the original date of purchase and not restart from the day the unit is replaced.

We would like to know whether this company’s policy is in line with consumer legislation when taking into consideration that the air conditioner never worked and we have e-mails proving such claim.

A. When a product is replaced under guarantee, the latter does not start again but continues from the original date of purchase. However, Article 78 of the Consumer Affairs Act also stipulates that the period of the guarantee “shall be suspended for the duration of negotiations carried on between the trader and the consumer with a view to an amicable settlement”.

In view of this, you may insist with the company that the guarantee continues from the date you have originally informed them of the faulty air conditioner as the air conditioner did not function properly since that date. To make such claim it is, however, important that you have the relevant proof. If you do not manage to reach an amicable agreement with the trader, you may then lodge a complaint with the Office for Consumer Affairs.