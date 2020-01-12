Q: I bought a laptop from a local seller with a two-year commercial guarantee. After two months, the laptop began not working well and I returned it to the seller, who checked it and replaced its keyboard free of charge.

A year later I began experiencing the same problem with the laptop. However, this time the seller said the keyboard needed to be cleaned and since this was not covered by the guarantee I was charged a fee for this service.

The day after I collected the cleaned laptop it started making a lot of noise.

What are my legal rights? Am I entitled to a refund of the fee paid to clean the laptop?

A: Yes, if the laptop’s problem was not the cleaning issue, but is related to a fault, then you may ask the seller to fix the laptop’s fault at no extra cost to you and to refund the money paid for cleaning the laptop.

If the fault cannot be repaired, or if it will cause you significant inconvenience for the laptop to be repaired, then you may ask for a free replacement of the faulty laptop.

You need to make this request in writing, through a registered letter or e-mail, and if the trader does not agree to provide you with the remedies you claim then you may register a complaint with the Office for Consumer Affairs.

It is important that when submitting your complaint, you also send a copy of the letter that you sent to the trader and a copy of the receipt for the payment you gave the seller to clean the laptop.