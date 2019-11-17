Q: In March 2018, I bought a 43” TV with a two-year guarantee from a local seller. Last month, this TV completely died and I returned it to the seller for the necessary repairs. Three weeks later, I called to check whether they were carried out and was informed that I could either have the TV repaired, for which I would need to wait at least another four weeks for the parts to arrive, choose another TV set for the same value or pay the difference if the one chosen would be more expensive.

Since I did not want to wait for the parts to arrive, I opted to choose a new set. However, when I went to the shop, I was told that since the retail price of the original TV set had gone down since my purchase, the value deducted from the new set will be based on the current retail price and not the price I originally paid. I spoke to the shop’s manager, who was adamant that this is their policy and that this clause is written somewhere in small print on the invoice.

To be fair, I would like to point out that after I asked for a replacement TV until the new parts arrived and TV is repaired, the seller agreed to provide me with one.

What are my rights?

A: When a product turns out to be defective, the seller is obliged to provide consumers with a free remedy. The trader may first try to repair the faulty product. While the law does not stipulate a specific time by when a repair must be carried out, it does state, however, that the remedy opted for should be carried out within a reasonable period and without causing the consumer a significant inconvenience.

In your case, the seller opted to repair the TV free of charge and offered you a replacement TV which you could use while the repair is being carried out. Hence, even though the repair is taking long, the inconvenience element is diminished by the trader’s offer of a loan TV.

If it results that the TV cannot be repaired, then legally you may request a replacement of the faulty TV with a new TV set. This remedy should also be provided free of charge. Hence, the seller cannot ask you to pay the difference in price between the original amount paid when you bought the TV and the current price of a similar model. If a similar model is not available for replacement, then you may claim a refund. In such situations, consumers may request a full or partial refund of the money originally paid. The partial refund usually considers the use the consumer made of the good during the period it was in their possession.

Should you not manage to reach an agreement with the seller, then you may lodge a complaint with the Office for Consumer Affairs.