Gudja United were forced to make a second coaching change in the space of two weeks after they appointed Andrea Agostinelli as the new first-team coach after his fellow Italian compatriot Paolo Favaretto was forced to quit as coach of the Premier League club due to personal reasons.

Favaretto took over the reins of the team late last month following the sudden departure of Thane Micallef who decided to take over Valletta FC.

Former Senglea Athletic coach Favaretto put pen to paper on a one-year deal and had started work to form a competitive squad ahead of the start of the season.

However, late last week Favaretto informed the Gudja United committee that he couldn’t continue in his role due to a personal issue but offered to help the club to find a worthy successor.

It was here that Gudja United made contact with Agostinelli who accepted the job and has put pen to paper on a one-year contract.

