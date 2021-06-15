Gżira United and Birkirkara were handed a very favourable draw in the first qualifying round of the newly-formed UEFA Europa Conference League.

The Maroons, the only seeded side among the Maltese team were drawn to face UE Sant Julia, of Andorra, while Birkirkara will be up against San Marino side La Fiorita.

Mosta FC, who are making their first ever appearance in a UEFA club competition, were handed a tough-looking draw when they were paired against Slovakian side Spartak Trnava.

For Gżira United, who qualified for the UEFA Europa Conference League after placing third in the Premier League last season, this will be a second meeting against Andorran side UE Sant Julia.

