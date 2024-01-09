Tournament favourites Serbia outclassed Malta to seal the top spot in Group C at the European Championship finals on Tuesday.

There was very little hope that Malta could get a positive result against the European powerhouse that is Serbia. Their task was even more difficult with the absence of four players as Mark Castillo was serving a two-match ban, following his red card for violent play against Israel. Added to that, Sam Gialanze, one of the star performers against Israel, and Nicholas Bugelli were ruled out of the equation as they were down with fever. On the other hand, Liam Galea was forced to miss out due to a back injury.

Despite the heavy defeat, the Maltese still have a lot to look forward to as on Wednesday they face a crucial positional play-off against Slovenia where a win would give them the chance to play for 13th and 14th place on Saturday.

