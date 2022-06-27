Former Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre was appointed manager of Ligue 1 club Nice on Monday, replacing Christophe Galtier who is in talks with Paris Saint-Germain.
“Christophe Galtier is no longer in charge of OGC Nice’s first team,” Nice said in a statement.
Favre, the 64-year-old Swiss who has been without a club since he was released by Dortmund in December 2020, supervised training as the Nice squad returned from a summer break.
