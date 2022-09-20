FC Copenhagen have sacked head coach Jess Thorup after a nightmare start to the Danish league season, the club announced on Tuesday.

The 52-year-old took the capital side to the Danish title last term and led them into the Champions League group stage this season for the first time since 2016.

But he has paid for a disastrous start to the new campaign, with six defeats from their opening 10 matches leaving Copenhagen ninth in the Superliga table.

“Unfortunately, we have not seen the development and stability in the team’s performances this season that FCK should and must expect, and therefore we are ending our agreement with Jess Thorup today,” said chairman Allan L. Agerholm.

