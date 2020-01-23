The 38th edition of the Automotoretrò and the 11th Automotoracing motor show will begin at Turin’s Lingotto Fiere exhibition halls on January 30 and end on February 2, officially launching the European calendar of classic car events.

The winning formula of previous shows will be repeated: visitors can get close to the most beautiful vintage vehicles and sports cars from all over Europe and from different eras. Among more than 1,200 exhibitors, there will also be room for stands dedicated to hobby modeling, original spare parts, vehicle trading and specialized publishing houses. Visitors will also enjoy a rich programme of seminars, book presentations and meetings with key figures in the sector.

This is an important event where FCA Heritage, the Group Division focused on the safeguarding and promotion of the historic heritage of the Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Lancia and Abarth brands, will take top billing.

FCA Heritage will present new communication materials and an exciting stage boasting a new design at the Turin event. It will host some stunning models, such as the extremely rare 1910 Alfa 24 HP and the striking Alfa Romeo 6C 1500 SS. These are two of the masterworks of the Milanese car manufacturer established on June 24, 1910 under the name A.L.F.A. (Società Anonima Lombarda Fabbrica Automobili). In particular, the 24 HP model, together with the 12 HP, was the first fruit of the collaboration between Ugo Stella and the Piacenza designer Giuseppe Merosi.

This year will also witness the 40th anniversary of the Fiat Panda. This is a timeless Fiat icon that has won over the heart of several generations of motorists, with its compact dimensions, large internal space that can be configured for all transportation requirements, as well as its wide range of engines and rich colour combinations. The stand will feature one of the first models of the Panda 30 (1980). Presented at the 1980 Geneva Car Show, the car was met with great success, especially among the younger audience, for its natural simplicity and charm.

Visitors to the Automotoretrò exhibition will also be able to take a closer look at the bumpers for the legendary Lancia Delta HF Integrale. These are the first spare parts in the Heritage Parts range dedicated to vintage vehicles, produced by FCA Heritage in collaboration with Mopar. F

The Turin exhibition is completed by two modern vehicles – the sporty Alfa Romeo Giulia MY20 and the exclusive Fiat Panda Trussardi. The show is complemented by an exciting photography exhibition at the Mirafiori Motor Village – the famous Turin dealership located in the historical Fiat plant founded in 1939 – telling the story of the FCA Heritage world alongside the wide range of activities and services provided by this Division.