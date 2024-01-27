FCM Bank stands out in the market with a highly competitive and flexible interest rate of 3.58% per annum for deposit products.

This means that their clients can choose a savings account or a fixed deposit and will be given the same interest rate. This attractive interest rate offers clients the opportunity to earn substantial returns on their hard-earned savings, while enjoying the security and stability that the bank provides.

With FCM Bank Top Saver account, clients have permanent access to their funds. Their term deposits are also very popular, where clients are guaranteed the same interest rate for the entire selected fixed period.

FCM Bank has built a strong reputation for its reliability and commitment to customer satisfaction.

“FCM Bank is committed to help customers grow their wealth. The interest rates offered surpass many other banks on the market, making FCM Bank an attractive choice for those seeking to maximise their earnings. Whether you are saving for a specific goal, planning for retirement, or simply looking to grow your savings, FCM Bank’s highly attractive interest rate 3.58% per annum can significantly boost your interest income,” CEO Miroslav Halička said.

With the advancement of technology, the bank has embraced digital banking solutions, allowing customers to easily manage their fixed term deposits online. This means one can open and monitor their account, track their earnings and even renew their deposit with just a few clicks, all from the comfort of their own home.

“At FCM Bank, we strive to satisfy our clients not only by offering a high interest rate. Our dedicated team of deposit experts is always available to help you with any questions or concerns. Whether you need help opening a savings account, a term deposit or understanding the terms and conditions, our knowledgeable FCM Bank staff is there to help you every step of the way. Of course, we also offer online onboarding on our website,” Isabelle Grixti, head of deposits, added.

FCM Bank Ltd is a member of the Depositor Compensation Scheme established under Regulation 4 of the Depositor Compensation Scheme, 2015. This means that deposits held with FCM Bank Ltd are protected under the terms of ‘the Scheme’. The bank is regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority and is licensed to carry out the business of banking in terms of the Banking Act (Cap. 371 of the Laws of Malta).

The bank’s registered address is Suite 3, Tower Business Centre, Tower Street, Swatar, Birkirkara BKR 4013, Malta.