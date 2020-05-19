The government will be discussing amendments to Malta’s employment laws with social partners, with a view to drafting a legislative framework that caters for current and future employment needs.

This was said on Tuesday by Carmelo Abela, minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, during a webinar organised by the Malta Chamber of SMEs. The webinar concerned working conditions and regulations in the time of COVID-19.

Abela urged employers to keep an open channel of communication with their employees at all times, to help them understand the situation better, mitigate fears, and find alternative solutions, where required.

Non-essential services such as restaurants and hairdressers will reopen as of Friday as part of the second phase of relaxation of COVID-19 measures. Non-essential shops were reopened two weeks ago.

Abela said that employers had to ensure all the necessary occupational health and safety precautions were in place before reopening.

But the minister also noted that fear is not a legally valid reason for employees of workplaces that are reopening to not turn up for work.

Wage supplement

Asked if the wage supplement will continue for businesses that are being allowed to go back in operation, he confirmed that, for the time being, the state will continue to provide financial assistance and that any revision will happen at a later stage.

The minister encouraged employers to make an effort to give the €400 top-up over and above the €800 being provided by the government (based on a €1,200 salary), as agreed between the social partners.

“If we make that extra effort, it will not only be appreciated by the government, but also by your employees,” he said, emphasising that everyone’s aim should be to protect jobs.