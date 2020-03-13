Fear of flying cost a man €450 after he lit up in the lavatory during a Ryanair flight to Malta on Thursday.

Before magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech, Simon Maurice O’Leary from Ireland admitted to having lit up a cigarette during a flight to Malta. He said he feared flying and got so nervous during the flight that he went to the toilet for a few drags.

Inspector Silvio Magro told the court that the man was arrested on Thursday on a Ryanair flight from Cork after the cabin crew reported the incident to the police.

O'Leary pleaded guilty to the charge and was fined €450.