Fear of travelling abroad appears to be easing but most people say they are still unlikely to take a holiday in the coming months, a survey commissioned by Times of Malta shows.

The second round of the survey was carried out in August, as the number of confirmed new coronavirus cases stabilised following a spike when the first survey was carried out in July.

The August survey found that 54 per cent of respondents are generally concerned about travelling.

This is split between 44 per cent who say they are “not at all comfortable”, and a further 10 per cent who say they are “rather uncomfortable”.

This marks a drop of 10 percentage points when compared to the number of people who gave a negative response in July.

At the time, 55 per cent had said they were “not at all comfortable” and another nine per cent said they were “rather uncomfortable”.

Three in four have no travel plans

This apparent drop in discomfort with overseas travel, however, does not result in as significant an increase in the public’s ease with the idea of grabbing a flight out of Malta’s airport.

In fact, the latest round of the survey found that three in four respondents have no intention of travelling in the next three months. Some 20 per cent say they will be travelling this quarter, while five per cent say there still are unsure.

The August survey found that in general, 23 per cent are on board with travel, some five percentage points more than those who said they were comfortable in July.

54 per cent are generally concerned about travelling

In August, nine per cent were “rather comfortable” while 14 per cent were “very comfortable”. In July, seven per cent said they were “rather comfortable” and 11 per cent said they were “very comfortable”.

Women are more likely to be uncomfortable travelling than men.

While 54 per cent of women are generally uncomfortable with travelling, 48 per cent of men are on the same page.

The difference is less pronounced than in July, when the survey found that 69 per cent of women feel negatively about travelling due to the virus outbreak, 10 percentage points more than male respondents at the time.

There was a notable increase in the portion of people declining to answer, with the amount doubling from six per cent in July, to 13 per cent in August.

As for those who said they were indifferent, this remained fairly stable, from 11 per cent in July, to 13 per cent in August.

When the first survey was commissioned in July, the government had just announced stricter travel rules, becoming the first EU member state to require all travellers to present proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Many have complained that their travel plans had been ruined.

Times of Malta commissioned independent market research firm Esprimi to conduct the survey.

They surveyed 600 members of the public between August 9 and 25.

It used quota sampling techniques to ensure a representative spread of age, gender and geographical distribution.

It has a margin of error of four per cent.