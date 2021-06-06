It’s been over a year since the coronavirus pandemic struck and, after months of escalating fears of contracting the virus, many are experiencing a new form of fear triggered by the anxiety of returning back to normal. This psychological phenomenon – known as re-entry anxiety – is slowly creeping in on people as they prepare to return to the life they were forced to leave behind.

This is explored in one of the articles in the June issue of Sunday Circle out with The Sunday Times of Malta today, Sunday, June 6.

The cover story puts the spotlight on former TVM newscaster Keith Demicoli who for years was a constant in the lives of many, delivering the eight o’clock news to their homes. He shares why he decided to step away from what outwardly seemed to be the best job in the world.

In another story Ian Busuttil Naudi, presenter of television show Gadgets, highlights which gadgets helped him survive lockdown. The man who many would think is constantly plugged in, completely unplugs over the weekend.

In a visual piece Sunday Circle revisits the key moments as lived by Destiny Chukunyere during the Eurovision song contest. Sunday Circle also meets Matthew Bonanno, the man behind satirical website Bis-Serjetà. He explains why he does what he does and why satire is important in a tribal society like Malta.

In this issue readers can also get a glimpse into the new books of authors Ġorġ Mallia and Mark Camilleri. The magazine also speaks to Gerald Strickland, a man who started making jam and marmalade spurred by his passion and interest for food preservation.

