The Nationalist Party on Tuesday called for a faster COVID-19 vaccinations programme, pointing out that while the prime minister is projecting a return to normality by May, the health minister is expecting herd immunity by the end of summer.

The PN COVID-19 task force made its comments after an online meeting with a delegation from the MAM doctors' union, which focused mainly on the vaccination programme.

The MAM was also critical of the slow vaccination programme on Monday, but Health Minister Chris Fearne told Times of Malta that any local bottlenecks in the rollout of the vaccine was down to supply of the vaccinations.

"The limiting factor is not our capacity, it is how many vaccines arrive in Malta," he said.

Fearne said that the general public can expect to receive vaccine appointments by the end of April or the beginning of May and herd immunity would be achieved by the "end of the summer".

The PN said this contradicted Prime Minister Robert Abela's expectation of a return to business as usual by May.

Clockwise from left: Clyde Puli, Bernard Grech, Stephen Spiteri and Claudette Buttigieg. Photo: PN

For Abela's stated aim to be achieved, more than 5,000 vaccinations would have to be given daily, when only some 50 jabs had been administered to date, the PN said.

The PN said people's lives were not a game and the people should not be misled. Abela had learnt nothing of his mistake in summer when he dismissed concerns of a second wave, saying waves were in the sea.

The PN also urged the public to observed the guidelines issued by the health authorities.