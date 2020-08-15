Health Minister Chris Fearne has warned that more restrictions could be introduced if sections of people continue to ignore social distancing rules.

In comments to Times of Malta on Saturday Fearne said: "Social distancing is so essential that if it remains evident that there are significant breaches, we will need to legislate further to ensure it is observed."

The minister was reacting after a record 72 new cases were detected on Saturday, bringing the total number of active cases up to 557.

His warning was echoed by Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci, who told Times of Malta that public health authorities were currently identifying sources of the 72 new cases.

"If people do not adhere to measures introduced then further actions will need to be put in place," Gauci said.

Malta had lifted practically all its COVID-19 restrictions in July, when the number of cases started to dwindle. Some measures had to be reintroduced to control the spread of the virus after clusters involving patients who attended mass events were detected.

Early identification and isolation of positive cases, social distancing and, protection of the vulnerable individuals in our society remain the "key elements for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic successfully", Fearne said.

"Over the last two weeks we have drastically increased resources in answering the 111 hotline, at the swabbing centres, in our labs and for contact tracing. This will continue to allow us to keep on top of the situation even with increasing numbers of positive cases.

"Social distancing is the most effective tool at our disposal. This entails each and every one of us doing her part and being responsible. The restrictive measures we have introduced thus far are aimed at encouraging this," Fearne said.

The minister went on to confirm that he will be giving details on swab testing for passengers from high-risk countries.

"Ultimately my appeal is for solidarity between all parts of our community. The burden must be shared by all and not disproportionately by vulnerable individuals. As we’ve been saying from the very beginning - we are in this together," the minister said.

The minister did not comment on whether Malta would again be declaring a state of emergency.