Health Minister Chris Fearne is due to hold a press conference on Monday at 11am to announce measures to control the spread of COVID-19. He will be accompanied by Charmaine Gauci, superintendent of public health.

The number of new cases of the virus spiked to unprecedented levels in the past three weeks, with a record 72 cases on Saturday and the second-highest number of new cases, 63, on Sunday.

The MAM doctors' union on Monday issued a fresh threat of industrial action unless the government took decisive action, including closure of bars, banning parties and restricting public gatherings to not more than 10 people.

At the end of last month the government acted to limit mass events in the wake of criticism after a hotel pool party created a cluster of new COVID-19 cases.

It has since also announced plans to test arrivals from a number of destinations or require them to produce a negative test result taken not more than 48 hours before arrival in Malta.

Prime Minister Robert Abela on Sunday said the key to limiting the spread of the virus was discipline in the enforcement of social distancing, but when asked whether activities such as boat parties or Comino boat trips should be banned, he said it would be unwise to close tourist attractions. Asked whether cruise ships would be allowed to return, he said strict protocols would be introduced.

The press conference will be reported live by Times of Malta.