Health Minister Chris Fearne has been rewarded for his work in tackling COVID-19 by being nominated honorary life president of the Chelsea Supporters Club Malta.

Fearne has been a staunch supporter of the blues for many years and is occasionally seen wearing a Chelsea shirt. 

The club said the appointment was in recognition of the minister's outstanding work in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

"Our country will be forever in your debt" the club said. 

 

