Health Minister Chris Fearne has been rewarded for his work in tackling COVID-19 by being nominated honorary life president of the Chelsea Supporters Club Malta.
Fearne has been a staunch supporter of the blues for many years and is occasionally seen wearing a Chelsea shirt.
Thank you #CFCMalta @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/h4oqznIdEs— Chris Fearne (@chrisfearne) April 26, 2020
The club said the appointment was in recognition of the minister's outstanding work in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Our country will be forever in your debt" the club said.
