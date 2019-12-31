Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne has mocked the Nationalist Party and said that the party in Opposition will not govern for as long has he is alive, in a politically-charged speech which has prompted criticism from his political rivals.

"When I die, they can write on my tombstone that the PN were never elected. Instead of RIP, they can write RIPN," Mr Fearne told a crowd at an activity for his Labour leadership campaign.

Video of the Paola event was uploaded to Facebook on Monday and quickly drew criticism from PN MP and former Opposition leader Simon Busuttil.

“How on earth can @chrisfearne heal and unite our mortally wounded country with this sort of arrogant and divisive spiel? It's beginning to look like the more things change, the more they will stay the same,” Mr Busuttil tweeted.

Mr Fearne is one of two men running to replace Joseph Muscat as prime minister next month. He and Robert Abela are contesting the post.

In his speech, Mr Fearne recalled how his political career was kickstarted by his deep disappointment at Labour’s narrow 2008 electoral loss.



“I made a vow, and I recalled it a few days ago. And Simon Busuttil and Adrian Delia got offended. So I’ll say it again," he tells the crowd.

“In 2008 I vowed, and today I will vow it with you – for as long as I am alive, the Nationalists will not be in government. And when I die, they can write on my grave that the PN were never elected. Instead of RIP, they can write RIPN.”

Attempts to contact Mr Fearne for comment were unsuccessful.

The event also featured Labour backbench MP Silvio Parnis and ONE radio presenter Manuel Cuschieri, speaking at a lectern sporting Mr Fearne's campaign logo.