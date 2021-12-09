It is up to individuals to decide whether or not they want to smoke cannabis, Health Minister and medical doctor Chris Fearne has said, as long as they are well informed of the risks.

He was responding to concerns raised by the medical community on cannabis reform, which is currently going through parliament.

“As a doctor, I’ve always advised my patients not to drink or smoke, but ultimately it’s their decision. I think the same applies to cannabis,” he said.

He added that citizens should be equipped with the right information before they make a decision.

Cannabis reform, which looks set to be passed by parliament next week, will allow people to possess up to seven grams of the substance for personal use without fear of prosecution and see cannabis users able to grow up to four plants in their own homes.

The bill, which has proven to be controversial, is heading to its third reading with no significant amendments, while a group of 53 NGOs and prominent idificuals is lobbying to stop it from becoming law in its current form.

The organisations are asking for the minimum age limit for cannabis to increase from the propsed 18 to 25, require cannabis associations to be at least 1km from schools, double fines for smoking cannabis in front of children, forbid residences close to schools from growing cannabis, set a maximum limit on THC potency and remove references to educational campaigns from the bill.

Pro-cannabis lobby groups have slammed attempts to have references to educational campaigns removed from the bill.

Malta’s nursing union, as well as the Chamber of Pharmacists, have called on President George Vella, who is a medical doctor by trade, not to sing the law once it lands on his desk.

He has remained silent on the issue.

Prime Minister Robert Abela has ruled out allowing a free vote on the cannabis bill after church-led organisations called on him to do so.