Health Minister Chris Fearne had ordered a board adjudicating bids for the building of a prefabricated hospital to suspend operations pending an investigation into allegations by an Opposition MP.

Speaking at a press conference, Fearne said he would not tolerate any suspicion of wrongdoing.

The plans for the prefabricated hospital for coronavirus patients were announced on Monday. The hospital will be alongside Mater Dei.

Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi on Wednesday warned that a 'prefabricated scandal' could be in the making.

He asked how a German company based in Hessen was requested by a Maltese company more than two weeks ago, to furnish it with a detailed quotation to bid for a hospital with inflated cubicles. The local company, he said, is owned by a Labour Party crony,