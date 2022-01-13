The appointment of Carmen Ciantar as CEO of the Foundation for Medical Services (FMS) was in line with the entity's statute and followed procedures used for such appointments in the past, Health Minister Chris Fearne insisted on Thursday.

His comments came amid reports the CEO, whose appointment had been flagged by the NAO as "irregular", was still chosen for the role despite her being the health minister's campaign manager. The entity falls directly within Fearne's remit.

Asked whether he would cancel Ciantar's contract, Fearne did not reply and instead argued the NAO's recommendations for the appointment of CEOs had been noted. Once current contracts expire, he said, new procedures in line with the NAO's guidelines would be followed.

Fearne also dismissed claims Ciantar serves as his chief of staff, despite her name still being listed on the minister's official government page as serving in that role.

"Ciantar does not get paid for any other job within the ministry other than for her role as CEO," he told journalists on Thursday. The minister was asked questions about Ciantar's appointment during a press conference during which he also gave an update on the COVID-19 situation in Malta.

Ciantar's contract will see the CEO enjoy an annual salary of €163,000 annually for a period of five years.

According to media reports, the contract was not approved by the Finance Ministry's permanent secretary.