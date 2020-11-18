The second batch of the flu vaccine will be in Malta "next week", according to Health Minister Chris Fearne who denied claims of further delays in the arrival of the jab.

In comments to Times of Malta, Fearne dismissed concerns that the flu vaccine would again be available in December.

"Our plan has always been to start administering the second batch and that is still the plan. By the end of next week we will have the 100,000 doses," he said.

The first batch of 100,000 vaccines were given out in a span of just a week, resulting in some people not yet being vaccinated. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the health authorities have been urging everyone to take the flu jab, saying this would help avoid having the healthcare system overwhelmed with too many people being unwell.

The minister has also said that giving the vaccine to the entire population at the same time could be counterproductive as there not enough immunity against the flu would be built up. It was, therefore, crucial to stagger the vaccine's administration, he said.

Thirteen COVID-19 patients in ITU

Meanwhile, asked for an update on the situation with COVID-19 patients in critical care, Fearne said that as of Tuesday night there were 13 patients in the ITU.

That meant the hospital was currently utilising three units - the normal one used for all patients and two additional COVID-19 units. There are still two COVID-19 ITUs that are not being used.

"We hope we won't have to use them," Fearne said.

The minister also said it was still to early to say whether bars would be allowed to reopen on December 1 though he once again noted that, unlike in other countries, the number of weekly new cases has been stable.

Though there were days where the numbers shot up to 200 or down to 60, he said, the average in the past month was of around 130 cases per day.