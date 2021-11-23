Health Minister Chris Fearne and the shadow minister for the sector, Stephen Spiteri got their COVID-19 booster jab together on Tuesday.

The two are medical doctors.

The administration of the booster jabs started on September 6, with the residents of homes for the elderly being given priority. They were followed by other elderly persons, front-liners and other members of the medical profession as well as teachers.

The number of administered booster jabs is expected to hit 100,000 on Wednesday or Thursday.

In a tweet, Fearne urged all those who receive an invitation to get the jab to do so immediately.

"The vaccine protected us during the summer and the autumn, and the booster will protect us through the winter," he wrote.