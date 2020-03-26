All people aged over 65 and others who suffer from particular medical conditions are being ordered to stay at home as from Saturday, Health Minister Chris Fearne has announced.

He also announced that the police have been ordered to disperse any group of more than five people found in the streets.

Fearne announced the measures at a press conference, saying they were aimed as reducing the spread of coronavirus and protecting the most vulnerable.

In his introduction, Fearne said that although only five new COVID cases were confirmed on Thursday - raising the total to 134 - predictive modelling showed that many more cases were to be expected.

Furthermore, whereas the first cases were imported, there had been a shift, first to people connected with travel and now, to local transmission.

"We are still in the early stages, and measures will be rolled out gradually on the basis of the evidence and the predictive modelling," he said.

In many cities abroad, health systems were being overwhelmed, Fearne observed. Malta was learning the lessons and the authorities were continually raising capacity through the training of more specialist doctors and nurses and by increasing the number of available beds and equipment.

Facilities were being improved in both Malta and Gozo. In Gozo, ITU beds were being increased from two to 20 and total available beds for COVID patients will rise to more than 100.

Testing had risen to more than 400 a day, with two new testing hubs having just been opened.

New measures

Fearne said social distancing measures were being increased in order to limit the spread of the virus.

Following the ban on organised public activities, it had been noted that some people were still gathering in public, with a risk of spreading the disease. Therefore wherever more than five people were seen together, the police would be directed to disperse them so that there were at least two metres between each person.

Fearne said that measures were also being taken to protect the most vulnerable, such as the elderly.

Such people were being ordered to stay at home. The order applies to all those over 65, and those under 65 who are insulin dependant, those on 'biologicals', those who have received chemotherapy in the past six months, those who are on immunosuppression, those who are on dialysis, pregnant women, those who have been treated for respiratory disease in the past year, those who had cardiac problems in the past six months and those on oral steroids. All affected people under 65 will be notified by post.

Fearne said people in the above categories - numbering some 118,000 people - who are still in employment are being told not to go to work. They will be given quarantine leave.

Exceptions include those elderly who need to attend medical appointments.

The orders apply from Saturday morning and are being issued on the basis of powers given by parliament earlier this week to the Superintendent of Public Health. Exemptions may be issued by the superintendent.

When replying to questions, Fearne said public transport was not affected by the measure against any gatherings of more than five.

He said he was satisfied that Steward Healthcare were doing what was expected of them in Gozo regarding COVID-19. As for St Luke's Hospital, it was not in a state to be used in the current situation.

Long Cabinet meeting

Thursday's press conference came after a long Cabinet meeting earlier on Thursday and two days after the Superintendent of Public Health was given wider powers by parliament to impose measures in the interest of public health.

Most non-essential shops and service providers were ordered closed on Monday in the latest of a series of measures which have so far also included a ban on all travel, a ban on large gatherings, the closure of schools and a ban on all organised public activities.

Thousands of workers have spent the past few days working from home.