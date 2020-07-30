Health Minister Chris Fearne has announced limits on the number of people attending mass events after they caused a spike in COVID-19 cases, and said risk assessments will need to be held for venues which can take more than 100 people.

The announcement came at a press conference hours after the nurses' union joined the doctors' union in warning that they would resort to industrial action unless mass events were cancelled.

Fearne said it was no surprise that some COVID-19 cases had been imported as travel started once more.

He said social distancing had become a problem at mass events and he was therefore announcing new standards of social distancing for such events to ensure that the success achieved so far was maintained.

As from Friday, every event would be limited by the size of the venue. There may be no more than one person for every square metres.

Furthermore, within such mass events, there may not be more than 10 persons together in one group.

People attending such events will need to leave a contact number with the authorities to facilitate contact tracing if anyone tests positive.

Organisers will be responsible to ensure that the standards are observed.

With agreement with the Church, no permits will be issued by the authorities for village feast band marches.

Fearne said the new standards apply for every sort of activity, including weddings. Numbers have to tally with the formula he had explained and guests could not be in groups of more than 10.

Charmaine Gauci, superintendent for public health, said the medical condition of the COVID-19 patients is good. One person is being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, four at Boffa Hospital and two at St Thomas Hospital.

Migrant cases to be included in Malta's total

On cases involving migrants, Fearne said that after the Maltese authorities sought advice from the European Centres for Disease Control, it had been decided that the cases would be included in the total number of active cases in Malta.

Fearne denied that there were any disagreements within the government on the way to tackle COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli said the government was discussing “the way forward” with health experts.

She said the government was not ruling out limiting numbers amid fears of coronavirus spreading in large gatherings.

Most COVID-19 restrictions were lifted at the beginning of the month, along with the gradual return of air travel.

On June 14 Prime Minister Robert Abela had announced that restrictions on gatherings of over 75 people were being lifted on July 15.

A total of 28 people, 19 of whom are migrants, tested positive for coronavirus between Wednesday and Thursday, bringing the total of active cases in Malta up to 140.