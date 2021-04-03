The lives of 270 people, among them women and children, still stranded on boats in Malta’s search and rescue zone are in grave danger, emergency hotline service Alarm Phone said on Saturday.

Three boats have been adrift for days now, despite merchant vessels captured on camera in the vicinity of the boats and the Armed Forces of Malta aware of the situation, said a spokesperson for the NGO.

“The situation of the 270 people at sea is still critical. Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) and the Italian Coast Guard refuse to provide assistance or to coordinate rescue by merchant vessels. They have all been abandoned at sea for many hours at risk of drowning. We don’t want another Easter tragedy” tweeted the NGO.

According to maritime law, the shipmaster of any vessel has a duty to conduct a speedy rescue of those it encounters in distress at sea “without regard to their nationality, status or the circumstances in which they are found.”

Likewise, the Search and Rescue convention obliges State parties to ensure that assistance be provided to any person in distress at sea in its search and rescue zone.

Last year, a tense delay in rescues over the Easter weekend ended in a number of deaths and a pushback orchestrated by the Maltese authorities.

Rescue workers fear a repeat of that tragedy this year, with five boats traced within Malta's search and rescue zone this week alone.

Apart from the three vessels that remain adrift at sea, Alarm Phone noted two others: one carrying 88 people including a baby and children, and another carrying 20 people. Both were left without help at sea until they drifted into Lampedusa earlier this week, where according to Alarm Phone, stranded passengers were disembarked.

The AFM did not respond to questions about any of these boats by Times of Malta.

The three boats currently drifting in Malta's SAR zone:

The first boat carrying 100 people left Libya on Wednesday night. Its motor stopped working on Friday morning.

Merchant vessel Asian Pearl 11 then arrived on the scene but offered the stranded people no assistance, said an Alarm Phone spokesperson.

“The people in danger hoped they were being rescued but instead they didn’t even receive water or life vests and were abandoned for the second time,” she said.

The NGO has established that people aboard the boat are still alive, although they have been unable to communicate with them.

The second boat is carrying 110 people. It lost communication contact on Friday afternoon, when it was located south-west of Malta, Alarm Phone said.

“We don’t know if they are still at sea, if they have been illegally pushed back to Libya or if anything else has happened,” she said.

“We hope they are still alive but the Maltese authorities refuse to inform us and their relatives,” she said.

A third boat with 60 people aboard was in a desperate situation with water entering the motor and no food and water on Friday, said the Alarm Phone spokesperson.

They had been at sea for 60 hours and were drifting towards the Italian SAR zone, she said.