The woman who is feared trapped under the rubble of her collapsed home has been named locally as 54-year-old Maria Assunta Pace, known by family and friends as Miriam.

Concerns are growing for her safety after her husband, Carmel, told officers she had been at home on the Monday morning before the incident.

Drones, sniffer dogs and cranes are on the site of the collapse at her home in Triq Joseph Abela Scolaro and police confirmed they were searching for a woman.

A team from the victims support unit and Mater Dei are assisting the family of the mother-of-two.

Witnesses said her distraught husband was at the scene on Monday and tried to get into the property but was escorted away by police.

Carmel Pace, whose wife, Miriam, is missing, speaks to Robert Abela at the scene. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Prime Minister Robert Abela also spoke to him as he was briefed on the situation.

The pair lived in the house called ‘El Carmel’, and have two adult children, Ivana Maria, who neighbours say visited often and Matthew, lived with them.

Neighbours say they are “shocked” and “terrified” by the collapse of the house.