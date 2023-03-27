Last Saturday, March 25, the Universal Church celebrated the feast of the Annunciation of the Incarnation of the Lord to the Blessed Virgin (Il-Lunzjata).

This feast has a long-standing tradition in Gozo. The Confraternity of the Annunciation of the Blessed Mary (Fratellanza tal-Lunzjata) is documented at the cathedral in a will in the acts of notary Andrea Beniamin, dated March 15, 1453.

Moreover, situated just off the road from Victoria to Xlendi, between Fontana and Kerċem, is the picturesque Wied il-Lunzjata (Lunzjata valley).

At the entrance of the valley, partly dug out of rock, is a small chapel dedicated to the Annunciation of Our Lady. Constructed in the early 16th century, this chapel is one of the oldest on the island.

The chapel has one altar and one titular painting depicting the Annunciation, the work of knight-artist Fra Luca Garnier. It depicts the Virgin Mary kneeling in prayer in colloquy with the Archangel Gabriel. In 1954, a statue of the Annunciation by Wistin Camilleri was donated to the chapel by Joseph Formosa.

Wied il-Lunzjata is one of Gozo’s most fertile valleys.