The feast of the Divine Mercy will be celebrated at the Conventual church of St Francis in Victoria next Sunday. The feast is celebrated on the Sunday after Easter.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be days of solemn adoration of the Holy Eucharist known as Kwaranturi. The Maltese word kwaranturi has its origin in the Italian expression Quarant’Ore and refers to the 40 hours of exposition of the Blessed Sacrament.

On Friday, the first day, Mass will be said at 8am, followed by adoration until 6pm. Father Provincial Colin Sammut OFM Conv. will celebrate Mass at 6.30pm. On Saturday, Mgr Ruzar Borg will celebrate Mass at 8.30pm, followed by a Eucharistic Vigil and the celebration of Mass at Midnight.

On Sunday, feast of the Divine Mercy, Mass will be celebrated at 6.30am, 7.30, 8.30 and 9.30am. Adoration of the Blessed Eucharist will start at 10.15am. Prayers, including the Chaplet of the Divine Mercy, will be recited until 5pm. Fr Sammut will then celebrate solemn Mass at 5pm, followed by the procession with the Holy Eucharist at 6pm.