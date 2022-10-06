The feast of Our Lady of Patronage is being held at the shrine in Għasri valley, the oldest basilica on the island, on Sunday.

The programme includes Masses for group pilgrimages between 7am and 1pm. A concelebrated Mass, led by diocesan vicar general, Mgr Tarċisju Camilleri, will be held at 5pm.

The Lauda Sion choir will take part. There will be adoration of the Blessed Sacrament from 9.15am to 10am.

The chapel dates back to 1738. It attracted devotees from all over the island. In fact, it was rebuilt on a larger scale in 1754 and consecrated on May 10, 1789.

The chapel served as a vice-parish church for Għasri from October 1872 until December 1921. The altarpiece is attributed to Francesco Zahra and shows the Virgin Mary surrounded by angels.

It is interesting to note that this chapel bears the title of ‘basilica minoris’ and is spiritually affiliated to the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome.