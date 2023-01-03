The feast of the Holy Name of Jesus will be celebrated at St Dominic parish church, Valletta on Tuesday.

There will be Holy Eucharist adoration at 5.45pm, followed by solemn Mass celebrated by parish priest Michael Camilleri at 6.15pm. Deacon Ian Zammit OP will deliver the homily. After Mass, the statue of Baby Jesus will be carried in procession in the church.

The Holy Name Society has been in existence since the Council of Lyons in 1274. In Malta, it was introduced by Fr Gerald Paris OP in November 1928 and is now established in nearly all the parishes of Malta and Gozo.

The society each year organises a National Congress, days of reparation in the various parishes and retreats for its members. The society also organises meetings in clubs, bars and factories to teach people respect the name of God and avoid cursing and blasphemy.