The feast of Our Lady of Fatima will be celebrated at Santa Luċija church, Gozo, on Sunday.

Vespers will be said at 5pm, followed by solemn Mass, celebrated by Mgr Giovanni Bosco Cremona, at 5.30pm.

The procession with the statue of Our Lady starts at 6.15pm. On arrival back at the church parvis, at 7.15pm, Mario Caruana will sing the Ave Maria, followed by Eucharist Benediction.

In celebration of the feast of Our Lady of Fatima, a traditional fjakkolata will take place from 6.30pm onwards on Għar Ilma Hill.

This candlelight event attracts visitors from all over the island and has been taking place in the Kerċem suburb for the past 40 years.

To mark the feast, the Cittadella Folk Group, in conjunction with Kerċem council, will also give a performance at Pjazza Santa Luċija at 7.30pm.

The statue of Our Lady of Fatima is the work of Wistin Camilleri. It was commissioned by Nikola and Emma Mercieca in 1950. The statue was first taken out in procession in 1954. Since, at the time, there was no electricity, the way of the procession was lit up with hundreds of candles.