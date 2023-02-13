The feast of Our Lady of Lourdes was celebrated in Gozo on Saturday, February 11, on the anniversary of Our Lady’s first apparition to Bernadette Soubirous.

The devotion to Our Lady of Lourdes began on March 25, 1879, when a statue of the Virgin Mary was placed in a natural cavity beneath Tal-Qortin promontory overlooking Mġarr harbour. The statue was blessed by Bishop Pietro Pace on June 3, 1883.

Mgr Pace urged devotees to raise money to build a chapel in honour of Our Lady. The foundation stone of the gothic-style chapel, designed by Emmanuel Galizia, was laid on June 10, 1888. It was built by master mason Wiġi Vella of Żebbuġ, Gozo.

The chapel was blessed on August 27, 1893.

The Marian apparitions at Lourdes were reported in 1858 by Bernadette Soubirous. She reported 18 apparitions between February 11 and July 16, 1858.

This month, apparitions will be celebrated on February 14, 18, 19, 20, 21, 23, 24, 25, 27 and 28.

On these days, Mass will be said at the Lourdes chapel in Gozo at 5.15am and 9am. When the apparition anniversary falls on a Sunday, Mass will be said at 8.30am, 1pm, 3.30pm and 5pm.