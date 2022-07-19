The feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel was celebrated at Ta’ Ħamet church in the limits of Xagħra last Saturday.

Gozo diocese vicar general Mgr Tarcisio Camilleri led a concelebrated Mass with the participation of Voci Angeliche choir, under the direction of Grace Vella Refalo, followed by a pilgrimage with the statue of Our Lady.

In Għajnsielem, Masses were celebrated by Archpriest CanonFrankie Bajada near the niches of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Ħamri Street and Mġarr Road, as traditionally held.

On this day Masses are celebrated in front of a string of holy niches found in Gozo’s towns and villages bearing the statue of Our Lady of Mount Carmel.

In some cases, special graces or indulgences were granted by the Church to those who stopped for a while to pray in front of a niche.