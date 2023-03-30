The feast of Our Lady of Sorrows is being celebrated at St James church, Independence Square (It-Tokk), Victoria, tomorrow, Friday. Masses will be held every half an hour between 6am and 1pm. Bishop Anton Teuma will concelebrate Mass at Independence Square at 6.30pm, followed by the procession with the statue of Our Lady of Sorrows along the streets of Victoria.

Today, Thursday, Mgr George Borg, rector of St James church, will celebrate Mass with homily at 5.30pm, with the participation of the Confraternity of Our Lady of Sorrows. St James church, the seat of the confraternity, has a long-established devotion to Our Lady of Sorrows.

The feast grew in popularity in the 12th century, although under various titles. Some writings would place its roots in the 11th century, especially among the Benedictine monks. The first altar to the Mater Dolorosa was set up at the Cistercian monastery of Schönau, Germany, in 1221. The formal feast of Our Lady of Sorrows was originated by a provincial synod of Cologne in 1423. It was designated for the Friday before Palm Sunday.