Our Lady’s calling to Carmela Grima is being commemorated at Ta' Pinu Sanctuary on Wednesday, June 22.

Masses will be said at 5, 6, 7 and 11am. Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma will lead a pontifical mass at 9am, together with Maltese priests and religious. Mgr Teuma will deliver the homily. The mass will be animated by the Stella Maris choir, directed by Mro Carmel P. Grech.

At 10.10am, the exact time of the calling, the supplika to Our Lady will be recited, followed by Eucharistic benediction.

Mgr Trevor Sultana, archpriest of the Visitation parish of Għarb, will lead solemn mass, together with the chapter and clergy of the Għarb basilica at 6pm, followed by sung vespers.

The Għarb parish choir will animate mass under the direction of Mro Antoine Mercieca.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna will lead pontifical mass at 7.30pm. The Chorus Urbanus, directed by Mro John Galea, will take part.

Celebrations will be broadcast on www.youtube.com/dioceseofgozo, www.facebook.com/gozodiocese, www.facebook.com/tapinu.org, Xejk TV, Radju Marija and Radju 103 Malta’s Heart.