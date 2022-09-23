The feast of the Nativity of Our Lady is being celebrated at Ta’ Savina church this weekend. On Saturday, Mgr Joseph Sultana, cathedral archpriest, will lead celebrations, while Canon Michael Galea will celebrate Mass and deliver the homily in honour of the Blessed Virgin on Sunday at 5pm.

The church dedicated to the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary has been standing at Pjazza Savina, in the core of Victoria, since medieval times. It was first documented in 1445 and by 1479 it had become a parish church for a section of Rabat. It served its parishioners until the catastrophic siege of Gozo of 1551.The church, rebuilt in 1900, was consecrated on February 17, 1904.

The statue of the Nativity (il-Bambina), by well-known sculptor, Wistin Camilleri, has been venerated at the church since 1934. The Nativity altarpiece is by an unknown artist. It features a detailed and invaluable portrayal of the fortifications of the Citadel and the medieval Matrice (cathedral).

Ta’ Savina church, known as the church of perpetual adoration, is run by Mgr Joseph Gauci.