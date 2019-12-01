The feast of Christ the King was celebrated at Għajsielem parish church last Sunday. Fourth year University student Rebekah Scerri and seminarist Andrew Grima shared their experiences with the congregation. Excerpts from the Bible and from Pope Francis’s writings were read.

Bishop Mario Grech spoke about the way the Church in Gozo prepared itself for the feast by holding dialogues with adolescents, youths and the community at large. These dialogues were held with the cooperation of the Gozo Diocesan Youth Commission.

Mgr Grech urged the faithful to pray to the Holy Spirit for the election of his successor.

At the end of the celebration Mgr Grech presented money donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza and Dar Arka. Id-Dar tal-Providenza director Martin Micallef was presented with €21,000, while Fr Michael Galea of Dar Arka was given €10,000.